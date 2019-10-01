PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus and Tatarstan foster bilateral cooperation

The joint projects of Minsk and Kazan were discussed in the Belarusian capital today. One of the most luring avenues is the production of gas tractor engines developed by the industrialists of the two countries. Such tractors will be delivered to Russian regions. The parties also discusssed projects in the field of education and products supply to Russia.

