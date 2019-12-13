Belarus and Uzbekistan plan to develop cooperation in light industry

Belarus and Uzbekistan plan to develop production cooperation in the light industry. This was stated by Chairperson of Bellegprom Concern Tatyana Lugina before the session of the section of the Belarusian-Uzbek Women's Business Forum, BelTA reports.

"Our countries are very close in the development of light industry. We have good relations with Uzbek associations that specialize in textile production and leather and footwear. We cooperate, exchange information," Tatyana Lugina said.

According to her, today the main emphasis is on production cooperation. "If earlier we mainly purchased raw materials and semi-finished products in the form of cotton fiber and yarn, knitted fabrics, fabrics, now we consider the potential of this country as a production site, which has all the necessary modern facilities and labor. And we plan to develop further in production cooperation chains", - emphasized the head of the concern.