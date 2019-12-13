3.43 RUB
Belarus and South Africa expand trade and economic relations
Belarus and South Africa are improving and expanding trade and economic relations. One of the main emphases is made on interregional cooperation. This was announced today by the Minsk Region Executive Committee. Negotiations were held between governor of the Central Region Alexander Turchin and South African ambassador to Russia and Belarus Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka. The agro-industrial complex, mechanical engineering, education are among the mutual interests. It was agreed to implement several projects in the near future and exchange visits to the regions of two countries.
