Belarus looking for alternative sources of oil purchase, not excluding supply of Russian raw materials

Considering the proposals, we choose the options that are advantageous for us.

Moreover, the priority will be given to long-term contracts in order to fully load their oil refining, to ensure the domestic market and export sales. Belneftekhim is confident that in the near future, volumes of purchases of raw materials from different sellers will grow. For example, we expect up to a million tons of oil from Azerbaijan alone this year. This was agreed today by the Belarusian government and the leadership of Socar. Negotiations ended less than 2 hours ago.

