Belarus-China: record lumber trade deal at BUCE totals $8.8 million
The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange has held a major export trading session in its history. More than 30 thousand cubic meters of lumber totaling nearly 9 million dollars was sold to the Chinese market. The export bidding on the Chinese market has a peculiarity: the lots of timber are initially exposed with the delivery option, which allows the buyer to choose the most convenient point of acceptance. As a rule, these are large sea ports and railway stations. For the first 5 months, the exchange has some more record figures. For example, the volume of hard coal purchases for the needs of the domestic market exceeded twice the last year's figures: the product was sold for almost 76 million rubles and there was also a large transaction with Russia for the purchase of butter to the amount over $ 1.5 million. We should also mention the first deal for the sale of leather products to Italy amounting to 35 thousand dollars.
