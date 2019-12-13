Belarus stepping up cooperation with Kenya in agriculture

Belarus views Kenya as one of the key partners on the African continent. Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said this at a meeting with representatives of that country. The delegation includes the Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry of Kenya and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock. Sergei Aleinik said the Belarusian side was ready to step up cooperation in the agricultural sector, including the supply of machinery and fertilizers. Minsk is also open to the development of cooperation in other areas of the economy.