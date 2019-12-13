3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus stepping up cooperation with Kenya in agriculture
Belarus views Kenya as one of the key partners on the African continent. Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said this at a meeting with representatives of that country. The delegation includes the Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry of Kenya and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock. Sergei Aleinik said the Belarusian side was ready to step up cooperation in the agricultural sector, including the supply of machinery and fertilizers. Minsk is also open to the development of cooperation in other areas of the economy.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All