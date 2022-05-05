Belarus provides itself with almost all necessary products
Belarus is able to provide itself with almost all necessary products. This was stated by Minister of Agriculture and Food Igor Brilo. In the dairy sector, our country has a level of self-sufficiency of 256% which is two and a half times more than we need. The figure for meat was at the level of 135%, and for potatoes and vegetables, it’s a little over 100%. According to the head of the relevant department, Belarusian enterprises have no problems with logistics. In just 3-4 weeks, they managed to find new ways of delivery.