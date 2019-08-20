3.43 RUB
Belarus celebrates 55th anniversary of domestic oil production
Today Belarus celebrates the 55th anniversary of domestic oil production. For more than half a century, our country has raised personnel and gained experience, being now in demand abroad. Our oil workers work in Russia, Ukraine, Ecuador and Venezuela.
In total, there are 849 operating wells in the country. Annually they bring more than one and a half thousand tons of oil. This year it is planned to produce 1 million 690 thousand tons of black gold.
