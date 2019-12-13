Belarus expects another batch of Azerbaijani oil

According to the preliminary information of Belneftekhim, the tanker with fuel will arrive at the terminal near Odessa on March 20. It will be pumped to our country via an oil pipeline directly to the refinery. Yesterday the first batch of Azerbaijani oil for our country was delivered to the Ukrainian port. The volume of cargo was 90 thousand tons. Taking into account the supplies, the Belarusian refineries will process a million tons of hydrocarbons in March. This volume will be enough to load enterprises and meet the needs of the domestic market and export destinations. The search for alternative suppliers continues.