PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Chairwoman of Council of Republic Natalia Kochanova and General Director Alexander Lyakhov report to President on work of Belorusneft today

The company is the largest seller of petroleum products in the country. Its market share is about 70%.

The level of oil production is increasing annually by 20 000 tons. The task of this year is to extract at least 1 730 000 tons of "black gold".

Our country is keeping up with the global eco-trend. Belorusneft is responsible for the development of a network of charging stations for electric vehicles. More than 450 stations have already been equipped. There will be 600 of them until the end of the year.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All