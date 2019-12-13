3.39 RUB
Belarus plans to increase milk production to 9.2 million tons by 2025
The dairy industry has been developing intensively over the past ten years. Particular attention is paid to the modernization of production and the improvement of product quality.
The modernization of the dairy industry will continue in the future. Now a program for the next five years is being formed and plans for each region are being determined.
