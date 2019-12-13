Belarus plans to increase exports to Kazakhstan this year

Belarus plans to increase its exports to Kazakhstan this year at the expense of food products, light industry goods and cosmetics. Pavel Utyupin, the head of our diplomatic mission in Nur-Sultan, announced that despite some covid restrictions, there are a lot of joint projects, for example, production of fire-fighting vehicles and veterinary medicines. Our tractor plant in Kazakhstan already has three production sites.



Last year the trade turnover between Belarus and Kazakhstan was about $850 million. There are 750 items in the range of mutual sales. Soon this list will be expanded.



