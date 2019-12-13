3.42 RUB
Belarus fully self-sufficient in food
Under the conditions of turbulence and sanctions, it is vital to be food-independent. And Belarus copes with this task. We provide ourselves with all the essentials and even earn on the surplus. By the end of the current year we are planning to gain more than 6 billion dollars from foreign sales. The goal is to increase the export of the agricultural products up to $7 billion.
Our agro-industrial complex is steadily boosting its production capacity and expanding its export geography. There are shelves with Belarusian products in 16 countries of the world. The sanctions did not affect the country. Thanks to the right strategy, Belarus is self-sufficient in sugar. Belarus managed to increase sugar beet processing capacity to 40 thousand tons per day. The sugar industry is planned to start working without state support from 2023.
