Belarus to get $1.5 billion loan from Russia for import substitution

Russia has confirmed its decision to lend Belarus $1.5 billion for import substitution. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk at the Second Caspian Economic Forum, held in Moscow, reports Sputnik.



"This decision has been made, and in principle all the parameters of the agreement have been agreed. There is an agreement for $1.5 billion for projects related to import substitution and development of appropriate industries," said Overchuk.



By the way, earlier, Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk had offered the Russian side joint projects that would replace Western imports in the face of sanctions. According to him, Russia has agreed to loan $1.5 billion to Belarus for this purpose.



Later, the Belarusian Ministry of Industry reported that Russia would allocate funds for the implementation of import-substituting projects in the republic, in particular, in mechanical engineering. For example, in Rudensk most of the facilities will be used for the production of headlamps and lights for Russian cars. There are also a number of projects that are planned to be implemented on the basis of the enterprises of the Amkodor holding.



