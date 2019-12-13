3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus to supply 4 thousand vehicles to Zimbabwe
During the visit of Belarus' President to the UAE and Zimbabwe, agreements were reached that create a foundation for cooperation for years to come.
Thus, the state visit to the African country was as eventful as possible. The presidents of Belarus and Zimbabwe discussed the entire range of the bilateral agenda: from cooperation in industry and trade to education. Belarus is ready to train local specialists and train personnel.
The third phase of the program to mechanize farms using Belarusian equipment was launched. Feeding the country is one of the main objectives of the incumbent President of Zimbabwe. The talks between the heads of state also made it possible to outline new directions of joint work. A solid package of documents was signed as a result.
Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
A total of about 4,000 units of Belarusian machinery: tractors, agricultural and other equipment were signed as a result of the visit. We estimate the total economic effect of the visit at $200 million.
"During the visit a package of more than 15 bilateral documents was signed. It includes basic economic agreements (on the promotion and protection of investment, on the avoidance of double taxation), a number of documents in the field of education, and a number of contractual agreements. They are designed to ensure the development of industrial cooperation and economic cooperation with the Republic of Zimbabwe," the foreign minister added.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All