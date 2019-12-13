Belarus to supply 4 thousand vehicles to Zimbabwe

During the visit of Belarus' President to the UAE and Zimbabwe, agreements were reached that create a foundation for cooperation for years to come.

Thus, the state visit to the African country was as eventful as possible. The presidents of Belarus and Zimbabwe discussed the entire range of the bilateral agenda: from cooperation in industry and trade to education. Belarus is ready to train local specialists and train personnel.

The third phase of the program to mechanize farms using Belarusian equipment was launched. Feeding the country is one of the main objectives of the incumbent President of Zimbabwe. The talks between the heads of state also made it possible to outline new directions of joint work. A solid package of documents was signed as a result.

Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

A total of about 4,000 units of Belarusian machinery: tractors, agricultural and other equipment were signed as a result of the visit. We estimate the total economic effect of the visit at $200 million.