Belarus proposes Sudan to move from supply of equipment to creation of assembly plants

Prospects of cooperation were discussed today in the Belarusian parliament at a meeting with the Ambassador of Sudan in our country. Such projects will strengthen the economic ties of partners. Today, such areas as engineering, agriculture, mining, and the humanitarian vector are of mutual interest.

