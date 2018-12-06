3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus proposes Sudan to move from supply of equipment to creation of assembly plants
Prospects of cooperation were discussed today in the Belarusian parliament at a meeting with the Ambassador of Sudan in our country. Such projects will strengthen the economic ties of partners. Today, such areas as engineering, agriculture, mining, and the humanitarian vector are of mutual interest.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All