Belarus to take part in large-scale forum in Yekaterinburg - details discussed in the government

MAZ, BelAZ, MTZ, Gomselmash - the best manufacturers and exporters, acknowledged masters in their field will gather at the international industrial exhibition Innoprom in July. The forum will take place in Yekaterinburg, the capital of the Russian Urals. Delegations from 50 countries are expected. Belarusian-Russian business forum will be a part of the large-scale exposition. More than 120 of our enterprises have already applied for participation.

Preparations for the forum were discussed today in the government. Three thousand square meters is only for Belarusian companies. We have been participating in "Innoprom" since 2012. But five times in a big way. In fact, now it is the biggest platform in the post-Soviet space.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

“This is one of the most important scientific, technical, industrial and innovation events, which is primarily dedicated to new technologies, developments and demonstration of all the latest developments in the industry.”

Visitors will see our new long haul tractor from MAZ with Euro-6 engine and robot-transmission, fire extinguishing machines, there is a high demand for them in Russia. And MTZ will show some drones and its new tractors.

Dmitry Kharitonchik, Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus:

“The machine tool industry will be represented with a separate stand. About 14 units of the most modern equipment are planned there. These are our latest developments that may be in demand on the territory of our countries.”

An important part of "Innoprom" is the Belarusian-Russian business forum. It will be focused on the prospects of joint industrial development and new economic trends. The main task of the enterprises is to find new partners or to determine what parts or components we can make together that the union market lacks today.