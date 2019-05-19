Belarus takes part in food exhibition in Asia - SIAL 2019

Belarusian products successfully passed another test with Chinese companies at the Asia number one food exhibition - SIAL 2019, where they presented domestic goods.



In November, more than a hundred Belarusian enterprises plan to get to the second exhibition of imported goods in Shanghai, and our team is already looking for a place for the national pavilion in the largest exhibition center in the world.



The SIAL Food Fair transformed the exhibition complex into an international supermarket, in the Belarusian department there was a place for 14 producers of milk, cheese, meat and other products.



In the meantime, one more ingredient will soon appear in the business Belarusian-Chinese cuisine - products of Brest Meat-Processing Plant.



In addition, in early July, the Belarusian-Chinese Industrial Park will host the first forum for regional cooperation of the One Belt - One Road Initiative.