Belarus prolongs pro-embargo on goods from Western countries until late 2024

Belarus has extended the food embargo on goods from Western countries until December 31, 2024. This is stipulated by the Decree of the Council of Ministers No. 934 of December 26, 2023, which was published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BELTA writes.

"To extend until December 31, 2024 inclusive the effect of paragraphs 1 and 3-5 of the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus of December 6, 2021 №700 "On the application of special measures in respect of certain types of goods," the document says.

The resolution also provides for permission to import apples from unfriendly countries from April 1 to July 31, 2024, noted in the press service of the government.

The government decree № 700 of December 6, 2021 introduced a food embargo on a wide list of goods produced in countries, implementing discriminatory policies and unfriendly actions against Belarus. The import ban applies to a number of goods from the European Union and its member states, the United States of America, Canada, Norway, Albania, Iceland, Northern Macedonia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Montenegro, Switzerland.