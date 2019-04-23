3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus expects to start importing alternative to Russian oil by end of this year
As stated by the Belarusian Oil Company today, our country expects to start importing an alternative to Russian oil through the ports of the Baltic countries or Ukraine by the end of this year. In particular, oil from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria can be refined at domestic refineries.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All