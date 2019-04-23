EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus expects to start importing alternative to Russian oil by end of this year

As stated by the Belarusian Oil Company today, our country expects to start importing an alternative to Russian oil through the ports of the Baltic countries or Ukraine by the end of this year. In particular, oil from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria can be refined at domestic refineries.

