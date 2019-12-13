3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus expects to export 8 million tons of potash fertilizers this year
Belarus expects to export 8 million tons of potash fertilizers this year. This was announced to journalists by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov following a meeting with the President of Belarus, BelTA informs.
While answering the question of how much logistics has become more expensive after the introduction of sanctions, Nikolai Snopkov said: "From two to five times, as far as transshipment is concerned. Accordingly, the railroad track increased - this is also about 2-2.5 times."
"We will reach 8 million tons of fertilizer sales this year. At the same time, Belaruskali is operating at a profit. It provides its investment program for six months, having already invested Br600 million in investments, that is, it has investments in accordance with the plan," said First Deputy Prime Minister.
He noted that the Belarusian company is now the second in the world in terms of potash fertilizer production. The first and third positions are occupied by Canadian companies. "This suggests that, in principle, the sales system is built effectively, despite the increased costs," said Nikolai Snopkov.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All