Belarus expects to export 8 million tons of potash fertilizers this year. This was announced to journalists by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov following a meeting with the President of Belarus, BelTA informs.

While answering the question of how much logistics has become more expensive after the introduction of sanctions, Nikolai Snopkov said: "From two to five times, as far as transshipment is concerned. Accordingly, the railroad track increased - this is also about 2-2.5 times."

"We will reach 8 million tons of fertilizer sales this year. At the same time, Belaruskali is operating at a profit. It provides its investment program for six months, having already invested Br600 million in investments, that is, it has investments in accordance with the plan," said First Deputy Prime Minister.