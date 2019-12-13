3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus lifts restrictions on export of food products by natural persons to EU until late 2023
Belarus has lifted restrictions on the export of food products for individuals traveling to European countries. Thus, the ban on exports to Poland was lifted in Brest Region from February 9 to December 31. The restrictions do not apply if citizens take food for personal use to Poland and Lithuania in Grodno Region. The ban on the export of goods to Lithuania and Latvia is lifted in Vitebsk Region. As previously reported, last April, Belarus imposed restrictions on the export of certain types of food products in order to protect the domestic market
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All