Belarus lifts restrictions on export of food products by natural persons to EU until late 2023

Belarus has lifted restrictions on the export of food products for individuals traveling to European countries. Thus, the ban on exports to Poland was lifted in Brest Region from February 9 to December 31. The restrictions do not apply if citizens take food for personal use to Poland and Lithuania in Grodno Region. The ban on the export of goods to Lithuania and Latvia is lifted in Vitebsk Region. As previously reported, last April, Belarus imposed restrictions on the export of certain types of food products in order to protect the domestic market

