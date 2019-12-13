Belarus retains great interest in contacts with Russian regions and agrees on new conditions for working with oil

The meeting with the Governor of Arkhangelsk region ended 1.5 hours ago. Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation. The hottest topic for discussion is oil. Russian companies have suspended the supply of oil since January 1. We are looking for alternative suppliers. Vladimir Putin suggested developing a formula according to which Belarus would be reimbursed for losses from a tax maneuver. It is a real step forward. Igor Orlov, governor of Arkhangelsk region, visited Belarus 5 years ago. Our BelAZ is operating there since then. Meat, milk, building materials are also supplied to the northern market. Vladimir Putin initiated the telephone conversation with Alexander Lulashenko during his meeting with the Governor of Arkhangelsk Region. Negotiations with Igor Orlov began a little later. Moscow is ready to compensate for the tax maneuver. Belarus estimates the total loss of about $430 million. Both sides are eager to consider the final sums and close that issue. The topic was discussed at the meeting with the governor. Igor Orlov has visited everything in Belarus during his 4-day stay. The contracts were established for the supplies of products, equipment, dairy production. Belarus comes as a reliable partner. Construction for Arkhangelsk and Severodvinsk is more relevant than ever. A program of the relocation of people from old and dilapidated housing began, the northerners are welcoming Belarus’ help. The topic of construction was raised by Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in the telephone conversation. Our specialists are ready to finish Vostochny spaceport. BelAZ are extracting Russian diamonds in Arkhangelsk Region. These mines are the largest source of non-ferrous stones in the European part of Russia. Our giants withstand both the harsh climate and the load. The governor visited agro-industrial complex “Zhdanovichi” a few days before the meeting with the President. The guest was amazed by the greenhouses and we will help with the technology. Our turnover with the region amounts to $50 million for 2019. The sum is less than desired. However, it is important that the real sector is at focus: products, cement, spare parts. Alexander Lukashenko discussed with Vladimir Semashko the proposal of Moscow to resolve the oil issue after the meeting with the Governor. It turns out that Minsk will receive compensation tied to the amount of losses from the tax maneuver. The formula for this sum is being worked out by both parties. All the issues require careful study and consideration so that Minsk and Moscow advance in the dialogue and find an option that suits everyone. A big step forward has been made today.