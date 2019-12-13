EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarus strengthens economic ties with Vladimir Region of Russia

Belarus is strengthening economic ties with Russia. The focus is on interaction with the regions. Thus, еру trade turnover with Vladimir Region is growing - it has already increased by a third since the beginning of the year. The sphere of common interests is very wide: we build social facilities, supply both components and finished machinery, launch joint projects with an emphasis on import substitution.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All