Belarus successfully presented its products at Gulfood exhibition in UAE

The Belarusian exposition Belarus - the Taste of Nature was successfully presented at the 29th annual food exhibition Gulfood, which was held in Dubai. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the Belarusian diplomatic mission in the UAE.

Thirteen Belarusian food industry enterprises took part in the exposition, organized with the support of Belinterexpo exhibition company. They demonstrated a wide range of meat, dairy and fish products, as well as sauces and juices, flour and cereals.

Traditionally, the export potential of the enterprises of Grodno region was presented at the Belarusian stand on the largest scale.