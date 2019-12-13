PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus supplies dairy products to 55 countries in 2021

In 2021, Belarus supplied dairy products to 55 countries of the world for $2.7 billion. According to the experts, the country has sufficient resources to meet the needs of the domestic market, as well as for exports. This is evidenced by the positive dynamics of the dairy industry of Belarus over the past five years: during this period, the volume of exports of milk in value terms has grown by 47%.

