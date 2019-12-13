3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus supplies dairy products to 55 countries in 2021
In 2021, Belarus supplied dairy products to 55 countries of the world for $2.7 billion. According to the experts, the country has sufficient resources to meet the needs of the domestic market, as well as for exports. This is evidenced by the positive dynamics of the dairy industry of Belarus over the past five years: during this period, the volume of exports of milk in value terms has grown by 47%.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All