Belarus to increase tariffs on oil transportation

Belarus stated the increase in oil transportation tariffs in February at the international industry conference. The increase in tariff from September 1 will give the revenue growth of 2 million dollars by the end of the year. However, this is not enough to fully compensate the losses, because of dirty oil. Under-pumping will be 6 million tons this year. This is connected with market logistics: it replaced oil volumes by the sea supplies. The size of the tariff increase will be determined by the contract.

