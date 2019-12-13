Belarus enters top five world leaders in milk production per capita

Belarus has entered the top five world leaders in milk production per capita. The figure is 853 kg with consumption of 238 kg. Prospects for the development of cattle breeding today discussed experts at the international forum in Minsk. This is one of the most effective branches of agriculture in our country. But in order to get more products and improve their quality, it is important to observe technologies and improve production. For example, the construction of 14 new and reconstruction of existing pig breeding complexes is planned to be completed by 2026 in Belarus.