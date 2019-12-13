EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus enters top three European countries with cheapest gasoline

Belarus ranked third in terms of the cheapest gasoline prices in Europe. A liter of 95 in our country costs about 2 rubles and 5 kopecks. Russia is in second place, where if translated to Belarusian rubles, the fuel costs about 1 ruble and 72 kopecks per liter. The lowest gasoline prices in Europe are in Kazakhstan, and the most expensive ones are in the Netherlands.

