Belarus to start fish production in Far East for the first time

Joint Russian-Belarusian enterprises will start fishing in the Far East for the first time this year. The project will be carried out within the framework of the allocation of quotas for Minsk to fish for pollock in Russia. This is reported by the Primorsky Territorial Office of Russian Federal Fisheries Agency. The department has already issued the first five permits for fishing in the North-Okhotomorskaya zone.

