Belarus becomes partner country of Innoprom-2023 international exhibition in Yekaterinburg for the first time

Belarus has become a partner country of Innoprom-2023 for the first time. This is a major international industrial exhibition and the main trade and export platform in Russia. 80% of visitors are professional buyers from different countries of the world, heads of enterprises who come here for new products and technologies. Belarus will present the whole palette of domestic industry including engineering and machine tool industry, radio electronics, pharmaceuticals, light and chemical industry, energy. A large business program is also planned for the exhibition. Belarusian-Russian business forum will take place where the participants will discuss the issues of import substitution and cooperative projects in supplying products to third countries.

Anton Atrashkin, Director of Business Program of Innoprom-2023 international exhibition

“Of course, we expect that the level of participation of the Republic of Belarus will be very high. Belarusian equipment is already well known in Russia. But as many of my Belarusian colleagues say, there is still potential for cooperation. And maybe the new political environment in which our countries find themselves encourages Russian and Belarusian businessmen to cooperate even more. And Innoprom is more suitable for this than any other platform.”