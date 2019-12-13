Belarus introduces temporary ban on export of certain types of industrial goods

Belarus has introduced a temporary ban on the export of certain types of industrial goods. This is envisaged by the resolution of the Council of Ministers. The list includes about 250 items. For example, it includes household appliances: refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and so on. The action of the ban does not affect goods with a certificate confirming their Belarusian or Russian origin. The ban is valid from today for six months.