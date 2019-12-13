3.40 RUB
Belarus ousts Poland from potato chips market in Russia
The volume of imports of potato chips from Belarus to Russia increased to 7.1 thousand tons in 2022. Meanwhile, the Russian region purchased only a little more than 1 thousand tons of Polish potato chips. At the end of last year, the share of Belarus in the market of imported potato chips in Russia amounted to 75%. Among the latest trends: China has also started to supply chips to the region. Its share in imports is 6%.
