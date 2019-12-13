3.42 RUB
Belarus ranks third in rating of gas availability to population
Belarus ranked third in gas affordability to the population. This study was held by one of the major news agencies of Russia. To estimate the cost of natural gas for the population, the experts have analyzed the price in terms of the Russian rubles. Thus, the cheapest gas is purchased in Kazakhstan. Russia was on the second line. Turkey and Hungary were also in the top five.
