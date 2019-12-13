PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarus ranks third in rating of gas availability to population

Belarus ranked third in gas affordability to the population. This study was held by one of the major news agencies of Russia. To estimate the cost of natural gas for the population, the experts have analyzed the price in terms of the Russian rubles. Thus, the cheapest gas is purchased in Kazakhstan. Russia was on the second line. Turkey and Hungary were also in the top five.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All