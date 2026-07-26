Belarusian Agro-Industrial Complex Forms 7% of GDP — The People Behind the Big Results

Harvesting the crop on time and according to the weather is the task facing the whole of Belarus today. Moreover, this season the yield of the grain field is at the level of the same period last year. But the pace of the harvesting campaign is higher.

Elizaveta Sinyak spoke about the people devoted to their work who stand behind such indicators.

The “Vasilishki” farm is part of the Agro-Industrial Holding of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Belarus. It is one of the largest in the Grodno Region. More than 1,100 people work on 27,000 hectares: they produce pork, beef and milk, and grow grain crops and sugar beet.

The products are supplied to the external market. The main partners are Uzbekistan, Russia and Kazakhstan. On the domestic market they take care of their own livestock and process oil from rapeseed and sunflower seeds.

Anton Burnos, director of Vasilishki JSC:

“The main goal was to provide animal husbandry with protein. Buying meal from Argentina or Brazil is very costly, so we decided to grow the crop on our fields — sunflower and rapeseed. We obtain decent yields. If we deepen the processing, we will receive additional revenue.”

In addition to grain and leguminous crops, according to him, the farm is engaged in vegetables: they grow onions, table beet and cabbage.

In Belarus the agro-industrial complex forms 7% of the country’s GDP. Here precision farming and digitalization are applied, and records are set in animal husbandry and crop production. In dairy products the country is among the top ten world exporters, in meat products — in the top 15.

In 2025 Belarus reached a record volume of supplies of food and agricultural raw materials — 10 billion dollars. And the strength of such indicators lies in the people.

This season the yield of grain crops in Belarus exceeds last year’s in all indicators. In unpredictable weather, without holidays and days off, the farmers work so that there is abundance on the store shelves and aromatic bread on the table of every Belarusian.