Belarusian banks will implement new anti-fraud standards by July 1

Banks must implement the "Anti-fraud system for assessing transactions" and "Digital device fingerprinting" standards by July 1, 2026. This was announced by Andrei Kartun, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank, during a meeting with representatives of Belarusian banks, the National Bank's press service reported.

"To achieve this, it is necessary to implement all organizational and technical measures, the scope of which for each bank depends on how well the National Bank's recommendations have been implemented since 2024. The work already done by banks is not in vain: for the first time in recent years, law enforcement agencies have recorded a 6% decrease in cybercrime in 2025 compared to 2024, although its share of overall crimes is increasing and currently stands at approximately 30%, so there is no need to relax," said Andrey Kartun.