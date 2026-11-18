Belarusian citizens made no fewer than 100,000 tourist trips to the United Arab Emirates in 2025, Consul General of Belarus in Dubai Aleksey Zhaldybin reported in an “Actual Interview.”

Tourism is an important part of the economy, but trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Dubai is also showing positive dynamics. More and more products are appearing on the shelves, and new Arab companies on the exchange. A couple of years ago the talk was of four items, but now at least 10 Belarusian brands are represented on a stable basis in the Emirates and are finding their clients in the country.

“The quality of Belarusian products is known throughout the world, and in the UAE the success of Belarusian producers only confirms this. The main thing for Belarus is quality, which has turned into a national brand and asset, to scale it across a wide range of products. In the Arab state computer services and digital solutions developed by the Belarusian side are in demand,” the Consul General of Belarus in Dubai noted.

Recently business events have been taking place in the Emirates, organised by both sides to search for new areas of cooperation, because not everything always lies on the surface. In September–October two major business events were held in Minsk. “One was dedicated to Minsk City Day, where a business delegation from Al Fujairah was present. The second forum also took place in Minsk, where successful entrepreneurs with experience of working on the Emirati market shared everything — from logistics to the conduct of payments. Representatives looked for how they could be useful to each other,” Aleksey Zhaldybin shared the information.

He assured that this process will not be stopped, because there are prospects in the sphere of medical products, pharmaceuticals and in the supply of sawn timber.