Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange (BCSE) launching financial marketplace "Finmarket"

Belarusians will be able to directly purchase securities on the exchange, as the new financial marketplace "Finmarket" opened on the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange. The range of services will grow each year; banking and insurance products are planned to launch in 2026.

These are all important steps toward creating a modern, open infrastructure that ensures secure access to financial services.

The financial marketplace brings together buyers and sellers. Financial services are a commodity, so creating such a showcase of insurance, banking, and stock market services allows clients to choose the right one and invest in, for example, securities, stocks, and bonds.

A major advantage is that this tool allows all this to be done remotely and without intermediaries.

On December 15, the financial supermarket officially opened, and the first transactions began immediately. So there's interest, and it's only going to grow.

Andrei Auhimenya, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange:

"The platform allows our citizens to receive a high-quality product online and open custody accounts. This means they no longer have to travel to a branch or depository, physically appear there, and sign contracts. Now, you can open a custody account online, remotely, making services more accessible to our citizens anywhere in the country. There are regions where there are no depositories at all, so we essentially created this platform to provide this service. On the one hand, citizens have the opportunity to purchase securities and open a custody account. On the other hand, our businesses now have the resources to build new production, create jobs, and open new factories."

The first stage is long-term investment, followed by insurance products – life, health, real estate, vehicle insurance, as well as deposits, bank cards, and loans. Clients will be able to see all loan terms and conditions on a single platform, including loan terms and interest rates, allowing them to compare and choose.

Alexander Yegorov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus:

"This will be possible through a single entry point. Clearly, banks won't be particularly interested in losing clients entirely; the entire customer journey needs to go through them. However, we will certainly try to launch at least basic loans through the marketplace."

