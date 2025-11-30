Belarusian Interests in North Africa: How Minsk and Algiers Will Develop Their Partnership

On December 1st, a bilateral business forum took place in Algiers. The event was attended by ministers, representatives of enterprises, and business circles.

Minsk has long recognized Algeria’s readiness to elevate its relationship to a new level. Active work is underway in this direction, and this marks only the beginning of a significant journey for both nations. President Alexander Lukashenko also spoke about the intention to engage in negotiations with Algerian authorities. The head of state instructed the government to intensify efforts in the African direction.

While in the capital of Algiers, located on the Mediterranean coast, it is difficult to imagine that 80% of the territory is occupied by the renowned Sahara Desert. Algeria is the largest country in Africa, with an area five times greater than France.

Algiers is often called the city of stairs, situated on hilly terrain. Once a French colony, today it is a sovereign state on the African continent. The French spirit is still palpable here, especially in the architecture. In such an atmospheric historic building, the first Belarusian-Algerian business forum was held.

Minsk and Algiers are at the beginning of an extensive partnership, building relations step by step. Without convincing self-presentation, contacts cannot be established. Consequently, by 2025, Belarusian enterprises had already participated in two international exhibitions in Algeria, showcasing food products, pharmaceuticals, and machinery to reach concrete agreements. Some Belarusian dairy producers had even earlier set their sights on this market.

Alexander Gerasimenok, General Director of Slutsk Cheese Factory:

“Our products are in demand. Belarusian goods are already known here; they are of high quality, reasonably priced, and competitive. The market is very large, primarily interested in dry skimmed milk and dry whole milk. About half a million tons of products are purchased annually. This is a substantial market, and we are interested in it; we will continue to develop it here.”

Algeria needs to feed its 45 million residents—its entire population. Therefore, the government is concerned with food security, as is common in many African countries. "Amkodor" has entered the market with offers for grain drying complexes.

Alexey Zhdanok, Deputy Director of the Marketing Center at OJSC "Amkodor" — the managing company of the holding:

“The Algerian market’s grain needs are estimated at approximately 11-14 million tons. Currently, Amkodor Holding is ready to offer advanced, modern grain storage systems. Three weeks ago, our delegation traveled to Algeria. Certain agreements have been reached regarding joint production of this equipment with the Algerian side. During this business forum, we plan to sign a memorandum of cooperation and begin supplies to the Algerian market as early as 2026.”

Simultaneously, negotiations are underway for the supply of road-building equipment, with an eye toward joint production and localization. The same strategic approach is being pursued by the Bobruisk enterprise. They are capable of organizing assembly of agricultural machinery within a short timeframe if needed.

Vladimir Daineko, Deputy General Director of OJSC "Bobruiskagromash":

“Today, two directions are being pursued in Algeria. The first is the classic supply of finished equipment. A meeting with a company representative is scheduled for December 2. The second involves developing joint production. The nomenclature of machinery has already been preliminarily determined; a few details remain to be agreed upon. Any assembly offers clear advantages—subsidies and significant savings in logistics. We hope everything will work out.”

The delegation of industrialists is impressive. The business circle meetings allow for closer acquaintance, especially since the Belarusian pharmaceutical market is not the easiest.

Igor Mitrofanov, General Director of "Belpharmprom" Management Company:

“The market is quite developed, with a large number of domestic producers. It’s important to understand how it operates internally—how tenders are conducted, how the supply of medicines to the Algerian population is ensured. The pharmaceutical industry receives considerable attention in Algeria, which is why a dedicated Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry was recently established to regulate this sector.”

As a result of the forum, about ten commercial agreements were signed. Discussions covered topics of payment and logistics, but details are yet to be made public. Overall, the Algerian side shows mutual interest.

Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

“We presented at the business forum 26 representatives from 19 Belarusian enterprises, representing various sectors—mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, food products, dairy, and educational services. The Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry gathered over 100 companies from across the country. Over these two days, I believe new contacts will be established, paving the way for active trade cooperation.”