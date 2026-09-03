Belarusian Medicines, Machines, and Food: What Interested Iraq

A Belarusian delegation is in Baghdad in these days and, as they say, there everything is calm. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus in Turkey and concurrently in Iraq Anatoly Glaz presented a copy of his credentials to the minister of foreign affairs of Iraq. They discussed trade-economic cooperation, logistics, perspectives of deliveries of pharma products, and the realization of cooperation projects.

Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, is a densely populated city: here more than 10 million people live. Despite constant armed conflicts, both the city and the country continue to develop. Here they want to return to the idea of the construction of a metro.

And moreover they want to turn Baghdad into a garden city: only in spring they planted more than 300,000 perennial heat-loving trees — acacias and albizias. They are resistant to extreme heat, create shade, and clean the air, which is extremely useful, for the capital suffers from sandstorms.

The quantity of automobiles also can surprise: only in Baghdad more than 4 million are registered. There are also elite districts, for example a district with the mark “Made by Belarusians” — there apartments with a view of the Tigris River.

Belarusians work qualitatively, therefore “ours” here interests everything and everyone. And of this questions to the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus in Iraq concurrently were put by the television company Al-Iraqiya — the largest Iraqi media.

Their correspondent asked about the assembly of Belarusian equipment, possibilities of the creation of centers of technical service, the training of Iraqi farmers. They have many agricultural lands, and Belarus has experience and technologies. They also discussed the joint production of municipal equipment. Belarus goes to Iraq with food products, woodworking, and sawn timber.

Anatoly Glaz, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus in Turkey and concurrently in Iraq:

“Our export to Iraq is much higher than export to a very large row of countries of the Far Arc. Perhaps this does not sound so brightly in our media as some other countries, but in fact the volume of our export is weighty also for Iraq. Again it is important that they remember the history of our mutual relations. It was pleasant, communicating with the minister of energy, that they are in the course of our competence. Indeed they have ambitious plans for the development of electric energy, of the network of electric supply. And we agreed a whole list of projects which we will discuss in depth and on which we will work. We also designated a road map for further movement toward the conducting of a sitting of the trade-economic commission. And moreover we did this on the initiative of the Iraqi side. Today in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs we already discussed in detail a possible agenda.”

Questions of regional security, perspective directions of bilateral cooperation, including an exchange of experience and the expansion of contacts between competent departments of the two countries — this they already discussed with the head of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Iraq. He was in Belarus, as was the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, therefore the conversation with all is substantive, even if at times closed from the media.

Faiq Zidan, chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Iraq:

“My first impressions of the visit to Belarus were very positive. I learned about judicial systems and the work of courts. Belarus is a very beautiful and clean country. Minsk is a clean and beautiful city, and the reception was excellent.”

In these days in Iraq there are also Belarusian pharmacists: talks passed with business circles, representatives of a pharmacy network. Into the country Belarusian medicinal preparations arrive, but for now more often from third countries. In Baghdad they want to work directly and often use the word “exclusively.”

“We have reached agreements on the registration of three pharmaceutical state enterprises in the Republic of Iraq. Agreements on the registration of enterprises are signed, and we pass to the next step — the registration of pharmaceutical preparations. Interest is declared in more than three tens. First of all it is necessary to note that these are preparations necessary for the therapy of chronic diseases, because in Iraq a growth of mortality from non-infectious diseases is noted. These are preparations connected with the treatment of the cardiovascular system, directed at the control of arterial pressure. These are preparations connected with the therapy of oncological diseases of the gastrointestinal tract,” commented general director of the RUE “Managing Company of the Holding Belfarmprom” Yuri Pokhodnya.

The talk among other things was also of antibiotics. Also the Iraqi pharma branch is interested in vitamins and syrups that can be supplied without registration.