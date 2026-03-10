Belarusian Oil Workers Set Record in Ecuador

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdf53183-03ec-4ae4-80a2-b8b63d11509b/conversions/8deabfb4-5fbe-49c1-ad7c-79b51161594f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Specialists from the Belorusneft Well Construction Management Center and JSC Service Oil Ecuador Equaservoil S.A. set a national record.

This marks the successful completion of a well at the Armadillo field (Block 55) in Ecuador. The record was certified by an international organization.

The introduction of advanced Belarusian drilling technologies, as well as the coordinated work of contractors, played a significant role in achieving this milestone.