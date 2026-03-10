3.73 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.41 BYN
Belarusian Oil Workers Set Record in Ecuador
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Specialists from the Belorusneft Well Construction Management Center and JSC Service Oil Ecuador Equaservoil S.A. set a national record.
This marks the successful completion of a well at the Armadillo field (Block 55) in Ecuador. The record was certified by an international organization.
The introduction of advanced Belarusian drilling technologies, as well as the coordinated work of contractors, played a significant role in achieving this milestone.
The use of digital solutions was particularly important in setting this national record. This enabled 24/7 remote monitoring, assessment, and prompt adjustment of drilling procedures online.