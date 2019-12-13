3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belaruskali expects record ore production in 2020
Each enterprise in the country sums up results and sets further milestones for the new year. For instance, Belaruskali will set a record in ore mining production.
This was announced today by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during his visit to the Krasnoslobodsky mine. More than fifty million tons is expected, which will make about 12 million tons of fertilizer. This is the best confirmation that the company was working at full capacity during the whole year, and the production capacity was used up to 100 percent. We have already exported 10.5 million tons of potash fertilizers, which is nearly 700,000 tons more than a year ago. As for the cost of Russian gas for Belarus next the head of government said, it will remain at practically the same level as this year.
Belarus signs favourable contracts for oil supplies
Belarus has also signed contracts with all the big oil suppliers next year on favourable terms. Now there are talks only with small sellers, and these are purely technical issues, the prime minister assured.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All