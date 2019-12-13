Belaruskali expects record ore production in 2020

This was announced today by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko during his visit to the Krasnoslobodsky mine. More than fifty million tons is expected, which will make about 12 million tons of fertilizer. This is the best confirmation that the company was working at full capacity during the whole year, and the production capacity was used up to 100 percent. We have already exported 10.5 million tons of potash fertilizers, which is nearly 700,000 tons more than a year ago. As for the cost of Russian gas for Belarus next the head of government said, it will remain at practically the same level as this year.