Belaruskali increases output of new products for export

Belaruskali increases the output of new products for export and expects a positive effect fr om the mining and processing plant in Petrikov. One and a half thousand new jobs will be created there. This was announced in Soligorsk, wh ere a million tons of complex mineral fertilizers were produced. It is symbolic that the miners came to the 60th anniversary of the enterprise in Soligorsk. Mineral fertilizers, based on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, are popular in many countries.