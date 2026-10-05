Belarus' Gold and Foreign Currency Reserves Stood at $14.633 Billion as of October 1

Belarus's gold and foreign currency reserves decreased by $609 million in September, standing at $14.633 billion as of October 1, 2026, BelTA reports.

The National Bank explained that the reduction in reserves was driven by a drop in gold prices on international markets.

Foreign currency assets and monetary gold account for the largest share of Belarus's international reserve assets. According to the National Bank, foreign currency holdings in the reserves totaled $5.9917 billion as of October 1—an increase of $74.1 million over September—while the value of monetary gold stood at $7.2376 billion, a decrease of $675.1 million.

Under monetary policy targets, Belarus's international reserve assets are required to total at least $9.2 billion by the end of 2026.