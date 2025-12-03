3.74 BYN
Belarus's Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Grow to Almost $14 Billion
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Another $180 million! Belarus's gold reserves have set another historic high, now standing at $13.9 billion, according to the National Bank.
A steady upward trend has been observed since January, and is partly due to rising global gold prices.
Foreign currency assets and monetary gold account for the largest share of the country's gold and foreign exchange reserves.
Regarding monetary policy targets, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves by the end of the year is expected to be at least $7.1 billion.