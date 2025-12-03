Belarus's Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Grow to Almost $14 Billion

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5f630cbe-11cc-42a2-b1ae-5db9be097f28/conversions/2abd55f1-b5dc-44f0-86c7-8a98f7dfe9d9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5f630cbe-11cc-42a2-b1ae-5db9be097f28/conversions/2abd55f1-b5dc-44f0-86c7-8a98f7dfe9d9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5f630cbe-11cc-42a2-b1ae-5db9be097f28/conversions/2abd55f1-b5dc-44f0-86c7-8a98f7dfe9d9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5f630cbe-11cc-42a2-b1ae-5db9be097f28/conversions/2abd55f1-b5dc-44f0-86c7-8a98f7dfe9d9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Another $180 million! Belarus's gold reserves have set another historic high, now standing at $13.9 billion, according to the National Bank.

A steady upward trend has been observed since January, and is partly due to rising global gold prices.

Foreign currency assets and monetary gold account for the largest share of the country's gold and foreign exchange reserves.