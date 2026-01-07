Belarus's Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increased by $5.5 Billion over the Year

Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves have once again reached a new all-time high. In just one year, they increased by $5.5 billion, exceeding $14.4 billion as of January 1.

Notably, it was previously stated that gold and foreign exchange reserves were expected to reach just over $7 billion by the end of last year. As the regulator noted, one of the reasons for the rapid growth of gold and foreign exchange reserves was not only the rise in gold prices but also the National Bank's purchase of foreign currency.