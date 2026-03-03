3.75 BYN
Belarus's Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach $16.4 Billion
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Gold and foreign exchange reserves increased significantly in February 2026, reaching over $660 million, the National Bank informs.
As of March 1, they totaled $16.4 billion. This is the first time the country has reached such a gold reserve volume.
Belarus began building gold and foreign exchange reserves from scratch in the 1990s. Today, the regulator continues to replenish them ahead of the annual plan.
For the entire year of 2025, they increased by $5.5 billion.