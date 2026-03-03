Belarus's Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach $16.4 Billion

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b894b9bd-6e9a-4d79-9770-b0caa52f39fe/conversions/ba9ba63d-a410-4176-b42b-977a29f7c8bc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b894b9bd-6e9a-4d79-9770-b0caa52f39fe/conversions/ba9ba63d-a410-4176-b42b-977a29f7c8bc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b894b9bd-6e9a-4d79-9770-b0caa52f39fe/conversions/ba9ba63d-a410-4176-b42b-977a29f7c8bc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b894b9bd-6e9a-4d79-9770-b0caa52f39fe/conversions/ba9ba63d-a410-4176-b42b-977a29f7c8bc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Gold and foreign exchange reserves increased significantly in February 2026, reaching over $660 million, the National Bank informs.

As of March 1, they totaled $16.4 billion. This is the first time the country has reached such a gold reserve volume.

Belarus began building gold and foreign exchange reserves from scratch in the 1990s. Today, the regulator continues to replenish them ahead of the annual plan.