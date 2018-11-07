BelAZ to test first unmanned vehicles in Siberia

The project of the Union State of Belarus and Russia is 136-ton dump truck and a loader: they are controlled remotely thanks to the satellite navigation system. In general, remote control is a global trend for machine builders: it is becoming more and more difficult and sometimes impossible for people to work in quarries. And the drivers of the giant trucks themselves are simply not enough

Such extreme working conditions are pushing industrialists to introduce unmanned vehicles.

A couple of three buckets of coal and the loaded dump truck is ready to go: straight into the quarry, the car is moving back, without a U-turn.