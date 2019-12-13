3.42 RUB
BELAZ holds Doors Open Day on the eve of Machine Builders Day
On the eve of Machine Builders Day, the leading manufacturer of mining equipment decided to share its professional holiday with all the guests. The citizens and guests of Zhodino were able to visit the factory museum, as well as attend the production shops usually hidden from the eyes of visitors. The guests were treated to a dynamic entertainment program in the open air.
The enterprise currently employs over 8 thousand people. About 100 trucks are produced every month. The current development trend is unmanned technologies and alternative fuels.
