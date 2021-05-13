BelAZ increases export sales of mining equipment

Since the beginning of the year, BelAZ has already shipped more than 240 pieces of equipment to different countries. The growth rate is almost twice as much as in the same period last year. One of the key contracts is with India, there is great interest in our BelAZ vehicles in Chile. The largest volume of external sales (and it is 80% of export) is the Russian market. By the way, among the current agreements are 93 dump trucks for the coal pits of Yakutia.



Among the new trends of BelAZ holding is the development and creation of diesel trolley truck, special mine dump trucks that operate on the principle of a streetcar or trolleybus in the conditions of mining at great depths. Industrialists from Sakhalin, as well as from Uzbekistan, are interested in such BelAZ trucks.



